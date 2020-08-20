FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he'll inject an extra $5 million into the budget of the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries if he becomes premier in next month's election.

Vickers made the announcement today during a campaign stop on a farm in Drummond, N.B., in the province's northwest, near the border with Maine.

He says investing in cost-share programs will allow local producers to expand their businesses and that growing the agriculture sector will benefit New Brunswickers long after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vickers is highlighting his family roots in the farming industry, saying he understands farmers' work ethic, values and struggles.

Party leaders are beginning to define themselves to voters as New Brunswick's election campaign enters its third day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is positioning himself as consistent and trustworthy, and as someone focused on making New Brunswickers more prosperous.

Higgs takes his campaign to Bouctouche today, on the coast of the Northumberland Strait.

Vickers is trying to make the case that he can negotiate real gains for the province with the Liberals in Ottawa as opposed to Higgs, who he says picks useless fights with the federal government.

On Wednesday, Higgs and Vickers talked economic development while Green leader David Coon promised more funding for public transit, and Kris Austin of the People's Alliance said he'll extend car registrations to three years instead of one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.