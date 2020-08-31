FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is promising to gradually eliminate the provincial government's use of an industrial herbicide on Crown land over the next four years.

Campaigning in Rogersville, Vickers said today if elected, he would make sure Crown corporations such as NB Power no longer use glyphosate.

Green Leader David Coon, who is campaigning in Kedwick today, is also expected to make an announcement related to the use of that herbicide.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Saint John today, promising if re-elected, he would continue to encourage research and development of modular nuclear reactor technology.

Higgs says New Brunswick is seizing an opportunity to develop technology that will put the province and country back on the map as a global leader in emissions reduction.

The provincial election is two weeks from today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.