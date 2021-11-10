N.B. Liquor preparing ‘supply and delivery plans,' as strike looms, but remains hopeful

FREDERICTON -

There are six days left until CUPE employees who work at N.B. Liquor's 41 publicly owned retail stores and warehouses could legally walk off the job.

A spokesperson for the Crown Corporation says they "respect this process and our team’s decision" and are still hopeful "a positive resolution" is found.

Bu in the meantime, they are preparing for what happens if that's not the case.

"We will continue to prepare for a potential strike in order to meet our obligation to our customers by putting in place supply and delivery plans to support our agents, licensees, and grocery partners," said Tom Tremblay.

"Until further notice, we want to assure our customers that our corporate stores remain open."

Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday the two sides have not spoken, but he will be consulting public health to see what closing liquor stores could mean.

"I think it is something that society has become somewhat accustomed to, or dependent on during this pandemic," said Higgs.

"So, I don’t want to see that happen. But I guess if it does we’ll weigh that as a discussion with public health and ask is it really a public health issue or not?" he said.

Higgs has said the offer made to the other locals, who are currently on the picket line, is not being offered liquor store employees represented by local 963.

That strike is almost two weeks old, and while the two sides are close on the issue of wages, the government wants to introduce a new pension plan for two locals.

But CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost has repeated that pensions must be taken out of the bargaining process.

"This has got to be resolved between the two parties and I think again, the wage issue is resolved from my interpretation," said opposition leader Roger Melanson.

"The pension stuff is not resolved – take that off the table – sign the deal, let’s get to some normality. The strike will be over and we’ll have a collective agreement."