HALIFAX -- Beginning at midnight Monday, all of New Brunswick will be in the yellow level of restrictions for the first time since mid-March.

The province has also lowered the eligibility age for the COVID-19 vaccine to 40. This is effective immediately.

New Brunswick Public Health also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. Of those, five are people in New Brunswick and six are people outside New Brunswick who are workers who travel regularly.

