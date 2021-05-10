Advertisement
N.B. loosens restrictions and lowers vaccine-eligibility age to 40
Published Monday, May 10, 2021 2:52PM ADT Last Updated Monday, May 10, 2021 2:53PM ADT
Share:
HALIFAX -- Beginning at midnight Monday, all of New Brunswick will be in the yellow level of restrictions for the first time since mid-March.
The province has also lowered the eligibility age for the COVID-19 vaccine to 40. This is effective immediately.
New Brunswick Public Health also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. Of those, five are people in New Brunswick and six are people outside New Brunswick who are workers who travel regularly.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES