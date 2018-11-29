

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is dead after his vehicle left the road in Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 260 shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle left the road, struck a pole and rolled over.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say he was from Saint-Quentin, N.B.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe slippery roads were a contributing factor in the crash.