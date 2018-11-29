Featured
N.B. man, 20, dies after vehicle leaves road, strikes pole
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:50PM AST
A 20-year-old man is dead after his vehicle left the road in Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 260 shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the vehicle left the road, struck a pole and rolled over.
The driver was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police say he was from Saint-Quentin, N.B.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe slippery roads were a contributing factor in the crash.