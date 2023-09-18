N.B. man, 30, dies following motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old man from Rivière-Verte, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Rivière-Quisibis Road in Rivière-Verte Sunday at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP believe the crash occurred when the driver attempted to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of the motorcycle.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.