N.B. man, 33, dies after being struck by vehicle: RCMP

HALIFAX -

A 33-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Friday night near Scoudouc, N.B.

According to New Brunswick RCMP, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 2 near the Scoudouc exit.

Police say the pedestrian, a 33-year-old man from Moncton, died at the scene.

The drive of the vehicle was not injured. Police have not said if charges have been laid at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The highway was closed for several hours, as an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the investigation, but has since reopened.