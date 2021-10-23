N.B. man, 33, dies after being struck by vehicle: RCMP

A 33-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Friday night near Scoudouc, N.B. A 33-year-old man from Moncton, N.B. has died after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Friday night near Scoudouc, N.B.

