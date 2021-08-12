HALIFAX -- A 36-year-old man from Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick has died following a two-vehicle collision in Saint John on Wednesday evening.

Saint John police say shortly after 8 p.m. on August 11, emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on Route 1, near the Catherwood Street Exit.

Police say three people were taken to hospital. A 36-year-old man has died from his injuries, and two others remain in hospital. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Saint John police continue to investigate the incident.