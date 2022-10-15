N.B. man, 42, dies in single-vehicle crash: Fredericton police

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Fredericton early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., the Fredericton Police Force says it responded to the crash near 80 Riverside Dr.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police closed a portion of Riverside Drive for several hours to investigate.

The investigation remains open and the Fredericton Police Force is asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 506-460-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.