N.B. man, 55, charged with child pornography offences

A New Brunswick man is facing three child pornography charges following an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP started investigating in June 2021 following a tip from its National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., on Nov. 16, 2021, as part of the investigation.

Police say a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and several electronic devices were seized.

On Friday, police say Maurice Leblanc of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with:

possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

accessing child pornography

He is set to return to Moncton provincial court on May 19.