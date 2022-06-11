N.B. man, 56, dies after collision between motorcycle, tractor trailer
The RCMP says a 56-year-old man from Musquash, N.B., has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Highway 1 in Prince of Wales, N.B.
Several crews responded to the collision Friday around 12:30 p.m., including Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP and the Musquash fire department.
Police believe the collision happened when the tractor trailer, travelling eastbound, hit the motorcycle parked on the shoulder of the highway. The motorcycle then struck the driver, who was standing beside it.
The motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say the tractor trailer’s driver and passenger were not injured.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping determine the cause of the collision.
The RCMP is asking anyone travelling on Highway 1 eastbound at the time of the collision, and may have witnessed it, to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield detachment at 506-757-1020.
