HALIFAX -- A 60-year-old man from Cocagne, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Sunday night.

New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 30, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 134.

Police believe the vehicle was travelling southbound when it veered off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.