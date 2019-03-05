

CTV Atlantic





A 69-year-old man who was injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near Cocagne, N.B., last week has died.

The man, from Bouctouche, N.B., passed away in hospital on Sunday as a result of his injuries.

At least 15 vehicles were involved in the series of crashes during whiteout conditions on the Cocagne Bridge just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.