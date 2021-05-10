HALIFAX, N.S.S -- A 77-year-old man from South Esk, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on May 9, Sunny Corner RCMP officers responded to to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 420 near South Esk, N.B., approximately 20 kilometres from Miramichi.

Police believe the vehicle was driving eastbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch, where it collided with a concrete culvert.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.