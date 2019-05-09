Featured
N.B. man, 94, dies after vehicle leaves highway near Tracadie
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 1:45PM ADT
An elderly man has died after his vehicle left the highway near Tracadie, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 just after 12 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the vehicle was travelling south when it left the highway, struck a steel post, and ended up in the ditch.
The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. The 94-year-old man was from Losier Settlement, N.B.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say it appears speed may have been a factor in the crash.