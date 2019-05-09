

CTV Atlantic





An elderly man has died after his vehicle left the highway near Tracadie, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling south when it left the highway, struck a steel post, and ended up in the ditch.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. The 94-year-old man was from Losier Settlement, N.B.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say it appears speed may have been a factor in the crash.