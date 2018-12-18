

A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly caused a disturbance and threatened police officers during a Santa Claus parade in Tracadie, N.B.

Members of the Tracadie RCMP responded to the scene on rue Principale Sunday evening.

Police say the man caused a disruption inside a coffee shop. The alleged disturbance then spilled outside, while a Santa Claus parade was underway.

Paul-Émile Kelly has been charged with three counts of uttering threats to a police officer, one count of resisting arrest, and two counts of breach of an undertaking.

The Neguac man appeared in Tracadie provincial court on Monday. He was released on conditions and is due back in court on Jan. 23 to enter a plea.