A New Brunswick man is facing child pornography charges following a five-month police investigation.

They RCMP say they launched an investigation in September, which led them to execute a search warrant at a home in Canaan Forks, N.B. on Wednesday.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man at the scene and seized several electronic devices.

Christopher Mark Lewis is facing charges of possession of child pornography, making child pornography, breaching a probation order, and breaching a prohibition order.

Lewis appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on Monday.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with the RCMP's Technological Crime Unit and Sussex RCMP, were involved in the investigation.