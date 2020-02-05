HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly stole fuel, smashed into another vehicle, and fled from police in a stolen truck last week.

The RCMP responded to a report that someone in a pickup truck had stolen fuel from a gas station on Route 670 in Ripples, N.B., around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the business owner followed the truck in another vehicle, and that the driver of the truck then repeatedly struck that vehicle.

No one was injured.

Police located the truck -- which they determined had been reported stolen from the Richibucto area four days earlier -- and tried to pull it over.

However, they say the driver refused, and the officers continued to follow the truck before losing sight of it in the Hampton area.

The RCMP used their police dog services and a helicopter in their search for the vehicle, which was eventually found abandoned in the Kingston area.

Two people were arrested in a wooded area nearby.

Police also recovered a number of items believed to have been stolen from the southeast region of the province.

Nicolas Beers-Michaud from Irishtown, N.B., appeared Friday in Fredericton provincial court, where he was charged with the following offences:

Possession of stolen property

Flight from police / failure to stop when pursued

Assault with a weapon

Theft of fuel

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Breach of probation

Driving while suspended

Michaud was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 27.

A 29-year-old woman from Riverview was released from custody and is due to appear in court at a later date.