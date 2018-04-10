

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly clocked at 179 km/h on Nova Scotia’s Cobequid Pass.

RCMP spotted the vehicle on Highway 104 in Lornevale, N.S. at 11:21 a.m. Monday.

Police say that section of highway is a 110 km/h zone, which means the man was allegedly travelling 69 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The 19-year-old Ford Bank, N.B. man has been charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia. His licence has also been suspended and his vehicle has been seized.