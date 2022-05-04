N.B. man and woman charged after gun, drugs, cash found during search: RCMP

The RCMP says a man and a woman are facing charges after a police raid turned up a prohibited firearm, weapons, ammunition and cash at a residence in western New Brunswick.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on West Riverside Drive in Perth-Andover, N.B., around 8:50 a.m. Friday as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

During the search, police say they seized what is believed to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and oxycodone pills, a prohibited firearm, a loaded handgun magazine, bear spray, a baseball bat, and money.

A 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Perth-Andover, were arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

Janet Holmes appeared in Woodstock provincial court by way of video link on Friday. She was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and was kept in custody. She returned to court on Monday and was charged with the following additional offences:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

unsafe storage of a firearm

Holmes remained in custody and was set to return to court for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Curran also appeared in Woodstock provincial court by way of video on Friday. He was charged with failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and was remanded into custody. He returned to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing and was charged with the following additional offences:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

Curran was released on conditions and is set to return to court on May 17.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit.