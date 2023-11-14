ATLANTIC
    • N.B. man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police into field full of cattle

    The New Brunswick RCMP says a man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested following a foot pursuit in Elm Hill.

    Police say a man fired a gun towards another person at a home in the community on Oct. 21.

    The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say the man was known to them and was wanted on outstanding warrants.

    Officers responded to another call at the same Elm Hill home on Nov. 5.

    “The subject of the call for service fled the scene again before police arrived,” said Cpl. Jeffrey Erb in the release. “Police later received information concerning the individual's whereabouts, and were able to locate the vehicle that he was travelling in on Cherry Hill Road, near Jemseg.”

    Officers then tried to stop the vehicle before they say it fled at a high rate of speed and ended up in a field full of cattle.

    Police say the driver fled on foot into a river.

    The man then surrendered to police without further incident, according to police.

    Brett Gosman appeared in Fredericton provincial court the next day and was charged with:

    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • assault
    • uttering threats
    • flight from police
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Gosman was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

