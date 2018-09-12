

CTV Atlantic





A man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash near Miramichi has been arrested.

The collision happened on Highway 11 in Black River Bridge, N.B. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP say it appears a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle.

Police allege the driver of the southbound vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

A 44-year-old Bouctouche man who was a passenger in the southbound vehicle died at the scene. Another passenger in the same car was taken to hospital with injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Police said Wednesday morning that they were looking for the driver of the southbound vehicle. The 45-year-old Bouctouche man was arrested later that day.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP.