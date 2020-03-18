REXTON, N.B. -- A 48-year-old man from Rexton, N.B. has been arrested, and a quantity of drugs and cash has been seized following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Rexton.

On March 16 around 8:30 p.m., members of Richibucto RCMP along with the Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit searched a home on Main St.

During the search, RCMP seized a quantify of what is believed to be methamphetamine and cash.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 5, 2020. The investigation is ongoing.