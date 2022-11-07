N.B. man arrested after handguns, ammunition seized from home: RCMP

A man has been arrested after police say they seized several firearms from a home in Haute-Aboujagane, N.B.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the home on Aboujagane Road in connection with a weapons investigation, following a drug investigation, shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

During the search, the RCMP says officers seized eight restricted handguns, four rifles, a shotgun and several boxes of ammunition.

A 57-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene. Police say he was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force have been conducting the investigation. The National Weapons Enforcement Support Team is also assisting.

Police started investigating the trafficking of illegal drugs in Haute-Aboujagane, N.B., and southeastern New Brunswick in September.

The latest arrest comes a week after five other people were arrested in the community. During that raid, police seized five kilograms of fentanyl – which they say may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.