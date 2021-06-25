HALIFAX -- The Elsipogtog RCMP has arrested a man following an altercation that involved several people in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B. on Thursday.

Police say at approximately 7:45 p.m. on June 24, the Elsipogtog RCMP responded to a report of a fight involving several people outside of an apartment building on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police say they received information that weapons were present and threats were being made.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation in relation to the incident. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.