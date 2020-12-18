HALIFAX -- A 39-year-old man from Newbridge, N.B., has been arrested after police seized drugs, firearms and two stolen off-road vehicles.

New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 8:55 a.m. Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 585 as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Police seized quantities of what they believe to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis, as well as a firearm, a prohibited weapon, four airsoft guns, contraband cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, and an amount of money.

Police also seized an all-terrain vehicle and snowmobile that are believed to have been stolen.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man from Newbridge at the home. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on March 2, 2021.