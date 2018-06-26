

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a home in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the home on St. Simon Road in Caraquet, N.B., shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say two shots had been fired into a garage attached to the home.

No one was injured.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man from Saint-Leolin, N.B., without incident Monday evening.

He is due to appear in Caraquet provincial court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the incident.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.