HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old man from Juniper, New Brunswick is facing charges after a rash of thefts from Canada Post community mailboxes in Carleton County.

"Since February 12, we received over 10 reports of different community mailboxes in Carleton County being broken into and mail being stolen," says Sgt. Brendan Flewelling with the Western Valley Region RCMP.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Sunday and released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on June 29.

This is the second time in a month that New Brunswick RCMP have arrested a man for stealing from community mailboxes.

On March 11, RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man from Cocagne, N.B. after police received more than 50 complaints of stolen mail and damaged mailbox from 16 communities including Saint-Antoine, Notre-Dame, Grande-Digue, Upper Coverdale and Sainte-Marie-de-Kent.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who may have been a victim of a damaged mailbox or theft of mail and to contact their local police detachment.