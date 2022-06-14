N.B. man arrested for impaired driving after fleeing police in Woodstock First Nation: RCMP

Western Valley Region RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man and seized a large quantity of drugs following an impaired driving investigation in Woodstock First Nation, N.B.

Police responded to a report of a "possible impaired driver" on Woodstock First Nation around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver pulled into a parking lot on Turtle Lane and exited the vehicle due to "medical distress."

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Memramcook, N.B., was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Once cleared by paramedics, police attempted to detain the man, who then ran from police. Following a brief chase, police arrested the man for impaired driving.

Officers also seized significant quantities of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from the vehicle.

The man was later released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on July 26.