

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for impaired driving after a multi-vehicle collision sent six people to hospital in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the crash, which involved three cars and an ATV, on Highway 11 in Brantville, N.B. shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears a southbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 11 while waiting to make a left turn onto Bayshore Road. Three vehicles were stopped behind the car that was turning left.

Police say another southbound car then drove into the back of one of the vehicles, pushing it into an ATV, which then struck the car ahead of it. The vehicle making the turn was not struck.

The driver of the car that collided with the first vehicle was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. The 33-year-old man from Canisto, N.B. was then taken to hospital in Tracadie, N.B. with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Miramichi.

Two people in the first vehicle that was struck and two passengers on the ATV all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Miramichi.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t injured.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.