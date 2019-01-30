

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing an impaired driving charge in connection with a fatal collision in Renous, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 108 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the 68-year-old victim was pulling out of his driveway when his car was struck by an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested for impaired driving and held in custody overnight.

The 54-year-old White Rapids, N.B., man was released on a promise to appear in Miramichi provincial court on April 1.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.