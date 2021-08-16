HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old Elsipogtog, N.B. man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B. on Thursday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on St. George Street.

According to police, a man entered the business armed with a knife and demanded cash and medication.

Police say the man fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Later that same day, police located the same vehicle involved in the robbery parked outside a home on Mackenzie Street.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a vehicle as part of the investigation. Police say the medication was also recovered from the vehicle.

Jody Sanipass, 27, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 13 and was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Sanipass was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court on Monday.

"Thanks to the diligent work by our specialized policing units, and responding patrol members, we were able to find and arrest the individual without incident and recover the stolen items," says Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP.