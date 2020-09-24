HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into accessing images of child sexual abuse.

The RCMP started investigating last month after receiving information from the public.

The investigation led police to execute a search warrant at a home on Stockton Street in Sussex Corner, N.B., on Tuesday.

Police seized several electronic devices and arrested a 26-year-old man at the scene.

The man was released from custody on several conditions. He is due to appear in Saint John provincial court on Feb. 17, 2021 to face charges in connection with the investigation.