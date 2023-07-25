N.B. man arrested moments before alert ready message released

A 31-year-old N.B. man has been charged following a weapons incident in Plaster Rock, N.B.

RCMP say members of the Perth-Andover detachment responded to a report of an individual uttering threats, who was believed to be impaired and in possession of a weapon in the Main Street area of Plaster Rock on Sunday, at approximately 1:45 a.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they began searching the area with assistance from RCMP police dog services.

A RCMP press release says an Alert Ready message was prepared to advise the public to remain inside and lock their doors, however, they located the individual moments before the alert was sent out.

A 31-year-old man who was in possession of a concealed weapon, was arrested.

No one was injured during the incident.

On Monday, Andrew St-Peter appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand, and was charged with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Failure to comply with conditions

St-Peter was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on July 26 at 1 p.m.

"Public safety is always our number one priority, and in this case, we were moments away from issuing an Alert Ready message to the public," said Cpl. Andrew Whiteway with the Western Valley Region RCMP. "Fortunately, quick work by our members enabled us to locate and arrest the individual before the Alert Ready Message was sent out."

