ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. man charged after drugs, illegal firearms seized: Fredericton Police Force

    An image shows drugs and firearms that were seized during a search warrant in Fredericton. (Source: Fredericton Police Force) An image shows drugs and firearms that were seized during a search warrant in Fredericton. (Source: Fredericton Police Force)
    Share

    A Fredericton man is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the city’s northside.

    Fredericton Police Force’s Integrated Enforcement Unit (IEU) executed a search warrant on Jaffrey Street on July 18.

    A news release from the force says during the search officers seized:

    • methamphetamine
    • cocaine
    • xanax
    • morphine
    • methamphetamine
    • fentanyl
    • drug paraphernalia
    • loaded and unloaded illegal firearms

    Ryan LeBlanc, 40, was arrested as part of the investigation, according to the release.

    LeBlanc appeared in court and was charged with:

    • possession of methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
    • possession of identity document
    • careless storage of firearm
    • possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    • possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence
    • four counts of possession contrary to order
    • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
    • breach of probation

    LeBlanc is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 7.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News