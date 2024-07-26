N.B. man charged after drugs, illegal firearms seized: Fredericton Police Force

A Fredericton man is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the city’s northside.

Fredericton Police Force’s Integrated Enforcement Unit (IEU) executed a search warrant on Jaffrey Street on July 18.

A news release from the force says during the search officers seized:

methamphetamine

cocaine

xanax

morphine

methamphetamine

fentanyl

drug paraphernalia

loaded and unloaded illegal firearms

Ryan LeBlanc, 40, was arrested as part of the investigation, according to the release.

LeBlanc appeared in court and was charged with:

possession of methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession of identity document

careless storage of firearm

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition

possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence

four counts of possession contrary to order

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

breach of probation

LeBlanc is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 7.

