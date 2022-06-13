N.B. man charged after drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles seized from home: RCMP

During a search of the home, police seized a loaded, and unsafely stored, prohibited firearm and two other prohibited weapons. They also seized what is believed to be cocaine, GHB, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. (RCMP) During a search of the home, police seized a loaded, and unsafely stored, prohibited firearm and two other prohibited weapons. They also seized what is believed to be cocaine, GHB, crystal methamphetamine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. (RCMP)

