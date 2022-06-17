N.B. man charged after firearm, drugs seized from Saint-André-LeBlanc home: RCMP

A 51-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged after police seized a firearm and drugs from a home in Saint-André-LeBlanc.

The RCMP started investigating drug trafficking in the community this month.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 945 at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result, police seized a .22-calibre rifle, a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, money and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say Kevin René Leger from Saint-André-LeBlanc was arrested at the scene without incident. He appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Leger was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say a 48-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were also arrested at the scene and were later released.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested later in connection with the investigation. She was released on conditions and will appear in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m.