HALIFAX, N.S. -- New Brunswick RCMP says they have charged a man following the seizure of drugs, weapons, drug paraphernalia and money in Elmwood, N.B., near Woodstock.

On Aug. 19 around 6:40 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP says they executed a search warrant at a home on Route 540 as part of an ongoing drug investigation and arrested a man from the community at the scene.

During the search, police say they seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, in both pill and crystal form, as well as methamphetamine in both pill and crystal form.

According to police, various types of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, cash and weapons, including shotguns and a crossbow, were also seized.

Bradley Ryan Watson, 46, appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on Aug. 19 and has been charged with one count of breach of undertaking and was remanded into custody.

On Aug. 20, Watson was released on conditions from the court and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on Sept. 14.

The investigation was conducted by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit and is ongoing.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.