HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man from Cocagne, N.B., following a firearm incident on Sunday.

RCMP say at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers responded to a home on Route 535 in Cocagne. When police arrived, a man inside the home refused to leave or to cooperate with police.

A perimeter was set up as a safety precaution and the RCMP's unmanned aerial vehicle was deployed along with the RCMP Police Dog Services.

Shortly after, the 26-year-old man exited the home and surrendered to police without incident.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at the same residence and recovered a firearm.

On Nov. 2, 26-year-old Joey Gaston Pineau appeared in court by way of tele-remand and was charged with pointing a firearm.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on November 5, for a bail hearing.