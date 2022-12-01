N.B. man charged in alleged sex assaults dating back to 1990s; RCMP seek more potential victims

A New Brunswick man is facing charges and police are looking for more potential victims in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to the 1990s.

In October, police received a report of sexual assaults allegedly involving a business owner in the Kennebecasis Valley between 1993 and 1994.

Following an investigation, a 51-year-old man from the Saint John, N.B., area was arrested on Nov. 1.

On Tuesday, Peter Edward Casey was charged with:

sexual assault with a weapon

sexual assault

assault

uttering threats

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in January 2023.

Police say this is still an active investigation and they are working to determine if there were other victims.

"We want people to know that there is no statute of limitations on reports of sexual assault, and a report can be made at any time no matter how far back the assault occurred," said Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Sgt. Luc Samsonin a news release.

"If you are a victim, please contact us. You will be listened to and you will be believed."

Anyone who was a victim, or who has information related to these alleged incidents or similar ones, is asked to contact Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.