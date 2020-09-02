Advertisement
N.B. man charged in armed robbery on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation
HALIFAX -- A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.
The RCMP say the robbery happened at Four D's Grocery store on Peters Road around 2:55 a.m. Thursday.
Police allege a man armed with a weapon entered the store and demanded money from the employee.
He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured.
Police say a man from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation turned himself in to police on Saturday.
Tyson Joe is facing charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and assault with a weapon.
Joe appeared in court by way of tele-remand on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Miramichi provincial court on Sept. 15 to enter a plea.