HILLSBOROUGH, N.B. -- A New Brunswick family is grieving the loss of a woman who was murdered over the weekend.

The 43-year-old was found dead in her home in Hillsborough and a man has been charged in her death.

Forty-three-year-old Tina Tingley-McAleer was found dead Saturday morning.

Her daughter, Samantha Sanford, says it has been a devastating time for the family.

"It's rough," Sanford said. "It's really rough."

Her family says she was best known as Tina Tingley and that she was in a relationship with the man who also lived in the house where her body was found.

Police say 49-year-old Calvin Andrew Lewis has been charged with first-degree murder.

Laura Tingley says her sister was both caring and kind.

"Like any big sister, she just wanted to protect everybody," Tingley said. "She was amazing."

Tina Tingley was known as "Mom" to many in her circle of friends, and at home, she was the "fun mom" to Samantha and her two brothers.

"She was always there, no matter what," Sanford said. "Even if she didn't know you, she was there all the time, for anybody, for anything."

The accused in the case appeared in Moncton court on Monday. An autopsy was also scheduled for Monday. There is no word on the cause of death.

The family is asking for donations to the Crossroads For Woman Emergency Shelter and in Tingley's obituary say for all those who are being mentally or physically abused, Tina would want to let her message be clear; go get the help you need.

"My nieces and nephews lost their Mom, so I'm her sister I'm gonna step up," Laura Tingley said. "I can't replace her, but I'm going to make sure that all the kids know her."

The family says the only way they know how to get through this is to lean on each other, and to remember and focus on the good.