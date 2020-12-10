Advertisement
N.B. man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting, forcibly confining woman
HALIFAX -- A 56-year-old man from Elgin, N.B., is facing several charges, after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted and forcibly confined a woman.
On Saturday, Caledonia Region RCMP officers responded to a home on Gowland Mountain Road for a wellbeing check.
When they arrived, police found a 56-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, who were both injured.
The man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later released from hospital and was remanded into custody.
The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.
On Wednesday, 56-year-old James Steeves was charged with the following offences:
- Aggravated assault
- Forcible confinement
- Sexual assault
- Uttering threats
- Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence
Steeves remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Dec. 23.
The investigation is ongoing.