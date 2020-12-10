HALIFAX -- A 56-year-old man from Elgin, N.B., is facing several charges, after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted and forcibly confined a woman.

On Saturday, Caledonia Region RCMP officers responded to a home on Gowland Mountain Road for a wellbeing check.

When they arrived, police found a 56-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, who were both injured.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later released from hospital and was remanded into custody.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old James Steeves was charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Forcible confinement

Sexual assault

Uttering threats

Overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence

Steeves remains in custody pending a bail hearing on Dec. 23.

The investigation is ongoing.