HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man from St. Stephen, N.B. has been charged with attempted murder after assaulting a man with a baseball bat on Canada Day.

St. Stephen RCMP say they received a call shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 1 to a report of a man being assaulted by a baseball bat at an apartment building on Union St.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 52-year-old man from St. Stephen, suffering from serious head injuries. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, 44-year-old Ken Broniszewski was arrested at another residence in St. Stephen in relation to the incident.

Broniszewski appeared in court via tele-remand on Thursday and was charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on July 6 for a bail hearing.

Police believe this was not a random act. The investigation is continuing.