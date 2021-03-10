HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old man from Havelock, N.B. has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Dieppe, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP were called to the Purolator Courier facilities located at 1855 Champlain Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say they received reports of an altercation between two men who are known to each other.

Once police arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was suffering from two stab wounds. He was treated in hospital and later released.

RCMP say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. His vehicle was located soon after at the intersection of Champlain Street and Dieppe Boulevard. The suspect was arrested without incident.

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds, 34, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by tele-remand and was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and aggravated assault.

Reynolds was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.