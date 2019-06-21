

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot during an altercation in Kedgwick River, N.B.

The RCMP responded to a home on Route 265 shortly before midnight Monday.

Police say two men had gotten into a fight outside the home and one man was shot.

The 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday.

Philip Latour-Bergamo appeared Wednesday in Campbellton provincial court, where he was charged with attempted murder.

The Kedgwick man was remanded into custody and is due back in court Friday for a bail hearing.