N.B. man charged with attempted murder in Kedgwick River shooting
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 10:41AM ADT
A New Brunswick man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot during an altercation in Kedgwick River, N.B.
The RCMP responded to a home on Route 265 shortly before midnight Monday.
Police say two men had gotten into a fight outside the home and one man was shot.
The 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday.
Philip Latour-Bergamo appeared Wednesday in Campbellton provincial court, where he was charged with attempted murder.
The Kedgwick man was remanded into custody and is due back in court Friday for a bail hearing.