N.B. man charged with intimate partner violence wanted for failing to appear in court

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old New Brunswick man wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Police say Chad Bellemare of Hillsborough, N.B., failed to appear in Moncton provincial court on Jan. 23 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bellemare is charged with six offences related to intimate partner violence.

Police have not released a description or a photo of him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Caledonia Region RCMP at 506-387-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).