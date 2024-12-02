N.B. man charged with possessing, accessing child pornography

RCMP in New Brunswick has charged a 48-year-old man from Brewers Mills in connection with a child pornography investigation said a news release Monday.

Dana Mitchel Chase was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography in Fredericton Provincial Court on Sunday. He will next appear in court on Jan. 7, 2025.

Members of the New Brunswick RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the Keswick detachment of the RCMP and Digital Forensic services executed a search warrant at a residence in Brewer’s Mill, N.B. on Nov. 30, 2023. They arrested Chase at the scene and seized several electronic devices. Chase was later released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

The investigation, led by the ICE, began in October 2022 after police received information from the RCMP’s Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

