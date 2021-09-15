HALIFAX -- A man from New Brunswick’s Kingsclear First Nation is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with a death in Allendale, N.B. on Monday.

West District RCMP says at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a reported shooting on a dirt road in a wooded area in Allendale, about 70 km east of Fredericton.

Police say a man was located deceased at the scene. He has since been identified as 40-year-old James Robert Paul of Kingsclear First Nation. An autopsy was later conducted and determined he died of a gunshot wound.

New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit attended the scene, as well as specialized policing services such as RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services and others.

On Sept. 14, around 11:00 a.m., a 37-year-old man was arrested in Allendale in connection with the incident.

Francis Gabriel Solomon Junior of Kingsclear First Nation appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court, on Sept. 15, and was charged with second-degree murder.

Solomon was remanded in custody pending an appearance in Fredericton Provincial Court on Oct. 6.

Police say the investigation is continuing.