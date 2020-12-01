HALIFAX -- A 36-year-old man from Richibucto, New Brunswick, has been charged with uttering threats following an investigation that also resulted in the seizure of drugs.

N.B. RCMP say on Nov. 28, officers responded to a report of threats at a home on Main St. in Richibucto. A man fled the scene before police arrived.

Later that evening, police responded to a report of a disturbance involving the same individual.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene. During the arrest, police seized a quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine, a weapon, drug paraphernalia and an amount of money.

On Nov. 29, 36-year-old Jean-Yves Martin appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand and was charged with one count of uttering threats.

Martin was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on December 2, for a show cause hearing.

The investigation into the drug seizure is continuing.